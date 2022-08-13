Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

