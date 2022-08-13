Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.