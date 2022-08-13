Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,865,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

