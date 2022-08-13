Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €28.50 ($29.08) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZG opened at €25.58 ($26.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 12-month high of €48.76 ($49.76).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

