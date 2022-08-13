Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.19. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanara MedTech stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sanara MedTech worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

