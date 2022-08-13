Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.59. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 352.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.