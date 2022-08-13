SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 225,859 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

