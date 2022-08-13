Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $45.20

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.20, but opened at $40.83. Sanofi shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 129,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 915,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.