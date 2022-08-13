Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $45.20

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.20, but opened at $40.83. Sanofi shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 129,950 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.
Sanofi Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
