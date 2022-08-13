Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $6.00. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 84,189 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $189.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

