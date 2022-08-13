Scotiabank Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$17.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.00. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.75.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

