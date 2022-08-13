SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.78. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

