Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) PT Lowered to $14.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday.

SEER stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $743.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.02. Seer has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 695.94%. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Seer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

