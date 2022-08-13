Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Semrush shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,972. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

