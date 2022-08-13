Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

