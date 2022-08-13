SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,704.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.