SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hanger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 306,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Hanger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.59 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

