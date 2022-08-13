SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,623 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

