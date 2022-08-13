SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Tidewater by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

