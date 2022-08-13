SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

