SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.