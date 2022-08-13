Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFT. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.23 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. The business had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.