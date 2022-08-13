Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Videndum (LON:VID)

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 1,462 ($17.67) on Thursday. Videndum has a 12 month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476 ($17.83). The company has a market cap of £676.22 million and a PE ratio of 2,707.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.