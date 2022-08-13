Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Decreases By 34.5%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,282,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 1,957,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 442.3 days.

adidas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $179.34 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $153.42 and a 52 week high of $385.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.64.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

