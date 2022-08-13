Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Decreases By 25.4%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEGXF. Desjardins cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, FIX cut Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Aecon Group stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

