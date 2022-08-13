Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rises By 52.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,878,200 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the July 15th total of 1,884,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 599.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

