Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Increases By 26.9%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,723,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 3,723,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,748.3 days.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

