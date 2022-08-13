Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.29

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 2796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
