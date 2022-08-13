SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Shares Down 0.2%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth about $9,940,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SILVERspac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SILVERspac by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

