Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 66.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Price Performance

SMWB stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.19. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 117.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Similarweb by 539.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.