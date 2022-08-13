Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Up 2%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) was up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 2,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) by 270.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.23% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

