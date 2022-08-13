Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading 2.8% Higher

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.20% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

