SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SITE opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.09.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

