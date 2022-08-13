Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $21.78. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 100,094 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 348,325 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

