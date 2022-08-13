SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,132.7% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 25,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

