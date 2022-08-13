SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SLM by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 191,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

