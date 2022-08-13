SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $4.90 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at 5.61, but opened at 4.62. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SmartRent shares last traded at 4.12, with a volume of 7,112 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 8.63.

SmartRent Stock Down 31.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.69.

About SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 36.01 million.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

