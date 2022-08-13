Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $11.55. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap One shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 421 shares.
SNPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.
In other Snap One news, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.29 million and a PE ratio of -24.32.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
