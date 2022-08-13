Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was down 7% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 16,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 656,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

