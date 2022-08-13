South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

