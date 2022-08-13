Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.30.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.