SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SP stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $825.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on SP. StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

