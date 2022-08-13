SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
SP Plus Stock Down 0.3 %
SP stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.17.
Insider Activity at SP Plus
Institutional Trading of SP Plus
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SP Plus (SP)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.