SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Down 0.3 %

SP stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Insider Activity at SP Plus

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.