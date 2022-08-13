Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LOV stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

