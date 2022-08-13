Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Spin Master Price Performance
Spin Master stock opened at C$48.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.00. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$39.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Spin Master Announces Dividend
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
