Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.43. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

