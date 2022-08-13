Stella-Jones’ (SJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.14.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$30.54 and a one year high of C$46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.80.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.57 million. Analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

