Steven H. Collis Sells 11,480 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.8 %

ABC opened at $150.50 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 49.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 79,523 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 121.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 296.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.