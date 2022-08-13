Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $318.95 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,029 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $318,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.