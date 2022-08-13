StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ABIO stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.17.
Insider Activity at ARCA biopharma
In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 64,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,648.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 123,138 shares of company stock worth $284,491. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
See Also
