StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.17.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity at ARCA biopharma

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 64,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,648.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 123,138 shares of company stock worth $284,491. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.