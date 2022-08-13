StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

